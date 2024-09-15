Neeraj Chopra finishes second at Diamond League 2024 final, misses title by 0.01m to Anderson Peters

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on August 8, 2024

Another second-place finish for Neeraj Chopra as he fell 0.01 short of the Diamond League 2024 final title in Brussels on Saturday, September 14. The Indian star athlete produces a brilliant throw of 87.86m in the men's javelin event to finish second behind Anderson Peters' winning throw of 87.87m.

After finishing second in the Paris Olympics 2024 and most recently in the Lausanne Diamond League, Neeraj entered the final event of the season with a lot of hopes to claim his second title. But Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist Anderson Peters dominated the event after reaching 87.87m in his first attempt.

The 26-year-old Neeraj started with a decent throw of 86.82m and then kept himself alive in the race for the title by producing his best throw of 87.86 in the third round. But the 2020 Tokyo gold medalist struggled to reach Anderson's winning mark in his last three attempts.

Diamond League 2024 final results

German star Julian Weber finished third with his best throw of 85.97 which also came in the first round. Andrian Mardare struggled throughout the evening with three fouls and finished fourth with his best attempt of 82.79.

Diamond League 2024 Results (Men's javelin throw)