Neeraj Chopra Classic: When and where to watch on TV and stream online in India? Know all participants The Neeraj Chopra Classic will be held on July 5 in Bengaluru, featuring top javelin talent from India and abroad. Initially set for May in Panchkula, the event was moved due to floodlight issues and rescheduled amid India-Pakistan tensions. Know when and where to watch the event.

Bengaluru:

The inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic is set to take place on Saturday, July 5, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Named after India’s double Olympic medallist and reigning world champion in javelin, the event marks a significant milestone in the country's athletics calendar.

In partnership with the Karnataka Olympic Association and World Athletics, the Neeraj Chopra Classic aims to bring international-level competition to Indian soil. The event will feature elite javelin throwers from both India and abroad, offering a platform for domestic talent to compete alongside global stars.

Chopra, who has emerged as one of India's most successful and inspiring athletes, expressed his excitement ahead of the event, calling it the "start of a new chapter" for Indian athletics. He also credited the support of the government, sports bodies, and sponsors in turning the vision into reality.

Notably, it was initially scheduled for May in Panchkula, but the NC Classic was relocated to Bengaluru due to floodlight issues at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Additionally, cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan led to the event being postponed to July 5.

NC Classic 2025: Javelin throw entry list

Neeraj Chopra (IND)

Cyprian Mrzyglód (POL)

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (BRA)

Thomas Rohler (GER)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Martin Konecny (POL)

Julius Yego (KEN)

Rumesh Pathirage (SRI)

Sachin Yadav (IND)

Rohit Yadav (IND)

Sahil Silwal (IND)

Yash Vir Singh (IND)

When to watch NC Classic in India?

The marquee Javelin event will start at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, July 5.

Where to watch NC Classic in India?

Fans across India can watch the NC Classic 2025 live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

One can watch it online on the JioHotstar app and website. The World Athletics website will also run it live.