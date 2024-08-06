Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: What is the qualification mark in Javelin throw to qualify for final?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action today

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra is finally set to be in action today at the ongoing Paris Olympics. The qualification round will take place today with a total of 32 athletes divided into two groups of 16 each. India will see two of its athletes - Kishore Jena and Neeraj - taking part with the former part of Group A. Neeraj has been slotted in Group B and is scheduled at 3:20 PM IST. On the other hand, Jena will be in action from 1:50 PM IST.

Each athlete will get three throws and the best will be considered for the final standings. The qualification mark is 84m and all the athletes meeting the standard will qualify for the final. If not many participants cross the qualification standard, the top 12 best performers will go ahead to the medal round.

Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world champion with the season-best throw of 88.36m. He hasn't been in action much in 2024 as he prioritised his fitness and health in the lead-up to the Olympic Games. Another Indian participant, Kishore Jena stunned everyone with his best-ever throw of 87.54 at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou but his season-best is dropped to 80.84m.

No doubt all eyes will be on Neeraj but if Jena can replicate his Asian Games throw, India is very much likely to win multiple medals in this event. However, for now, the main aim for both of India's athletes will be to go past the qualification mark.

What is the qualification mark to qualify for the final?

The qualification standard to make it to the final round is 84m.

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action?

Neeraj Chopra is in Group B and will be in action from 3:20 PM IST.

Who is the other Indian participant in the Javelin throw?

Kishore Kumar Jena is the only other Indian athlete in Men's Javelin throw and he will be in action from 1:50 PM IST.