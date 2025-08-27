Neeraj Chopra at Diamond League final: When and where to watch? Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the Zurich Diamond League 2025 javelin final, aiming for his second title. After a strong season and breaking the 90m mark, he faces stiff competition from Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, and other top throwers.

Zurich (Switzerland):

Double Olympic medallist and 2022 Diamond League champion Neeraj Chopra will return to the big stage on Thursday night as he lines up for the men’s javelin throw final at the 2025 Diamond League in Zurich. The event, set to begin at 11:15 pm IST at Letzigrund Stadium, features a high-quality field, including several past champions and emerging contenders.

Chopra, who finished runner-up in the Diamond League Finals in both 2023 and 2024, is eyeing a second career title after a season that has seen significant progress. Under the guidance of legendary Czech thrower Jan Zelezny, Chopra broke the elusive 90-metre barrier earlier this year in Doha with a personal best of 90.23m. He followed it with another top finish in Paris but skipped the Silesia and Brussels legs due to a packed schedule, finishing fourth in the overall standings.

Despite missing two events, Chopra qualified for the final as one of the top six performers. However, the road to the title won't be straightforward. Defending champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada remains a major threat, alongside Germany’s Julian Weber, who boasts this season’s best throw at 91.06m. Also in the mix are experienced throwers like Trinidad & Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, Kenya’s Julius Yego, Moldova’s Andrian Mardare, and local hope Simon Wieland.

Chopra’s consistency on the big stage has been a hallmark of his rise in recent years, and Thursday’s contest will also serve as crucial preparation ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next month.

Who are participating in Diamond League 2025 Final?

Player Country Personal Best Season Best Simon Wieland Switzerland 79.44 79.33 Andrian Mardare Moldova 86.66 82.38 Julius Yego Kenya 92.72 84.51 Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago 90.16 86.30 Anderson Peters Grenada 93.07 85.64 Julian Weber Germany 91.06 91.06 Neeraj Chopra India 90.23 90.23

Where to watch the Diamond League final 2025?

Fans in India can watch the Zurich Diamond League final on the Diamond League’s official YouTube channel, though coverage of the javelin event may be limited and intermittent.