Navdeep Singh clinches Silver in men's javelin with career-best throw at Paris Paralympics 2024

Navdeep Singh registered his personal-best record to clinch a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday, September 7. Navdeep recorded a 47.32m throw in the men's javelin throw F41 class event to bring India's 29th medal at the 17th Summer Para Games.

The 23-year-old para-athlete from Panipat (Haryana) started with a foul in his first attempt but made a sensational comeback by registering his career's longest throw of 47.32m in the Paralympics history in his third attempt to seal his first and India's 11th Paralympic medal in javelin events.

Notably, Navdeep was leading the event in a top position after his second attempt but Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah produced a Paralympic record with a winning throw of 47.64m in his fifth attempt. Navdeep had one chance to retake the top position but he fouled his last attempt to settle for a silver.

It was a heartbreak for the young Indian athlete who fell only 0.32m short of a gold. But he walked away happily celebrating his first-ever medal at the multi-sport tournament.

Men's Javelin Throw - F41 Final Results

Sadegh Beit Sayah (Iran) - 47.64m Navdeep Singh (India) - 47.32m Sun Pengxiang (China) - 44.56m

India's Gold Medalists at Paris Paralympics 2024