National Games 2025: Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttarakhand CM Dhami attend closing ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI YOUTUBE Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The curtains came down on the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand with the closing ceremony in Haldwani on Friday, February 14. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in attendance for the closing ceremony at the International Sports Complex in Haldwani alongside several other dignitaries, including Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted that these Games have turned Uttarakhand into a land of sport. "'Devbhoomi' has not become 'Khelbhoomi' only by hosting the National Games, but Dhami ji has developed the infrastructure for sports in every district of the state. Besides, the sportsmen who have won so many medals for Uttarakhand have turned 'Devbhoomi' into 'Khelbhoomi,'" Shah said.

Mandaviya highlighted that the Games have begun India's journey to become a sports hub. "The National Games are concluding today. The journey to make India a hub of sports in the coming days has begun today... In sports, we either win or learn... We have to send a message to the world that we come from a country of brave warriors like Arjun... The country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami welcomed the dignitaries. "I warmly welcome all of you to the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that we received the blessings of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of these games. Today, at the closing ceremony, we are honored by the presence of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah," Dhami said.

Thousands of Indian athletes competed in 35 sporting disciplines at the National Games. Services won the most medals, with 121 (68 gold, 26 silver, 27 bronze). This was the fifth time in the last six editions that Services had won the most medals.

Maharashtra won more medals than Services, but they had fewer gold medals. Maharashtra finished in second place with a total medal haul of 198 (54 gold, 71 silver, 73 bronze). Haryana secured third place with 153 (48 gold, 47 silver, 58 bronze), followed by Karnataka (34 gold, 18 silver, 28 bronze) and Madhya Pradesh (33 gold, 26 silver, 23 bronze) in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The Games featured some top Indian athletes around the country including Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh and Vijay Kumar (shooting).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on January 28. The games opened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Around 10,000 athletes and officials from 38 teams were part of the 18-day National Games. Six cities - Haridwar, Nainital, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Shivpuri and New Tehri - alongside Dehradun hosted the Games.

The event will witness Olympic sports like athletics, shooting, wrestling, swimming, hockey, boxing, badminton, weightlifting, football, tennis and table tennis. Apart from the main sporting events, there will be some demonstration sports. The four demonstration (non-medal) sports are kalarippayattu, yogasana, mallakhambh and rafting.