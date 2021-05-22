Narinder Batra re-elected as FIH President for a second term

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Narinder Batra

Incumbent Narinder Batra of India was on Saturday re-elected as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President for a second term during the virtual 47th Congress of the sport's global governing body.

Batra, who is also the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, narrowly defeated his rival Marc Coudron, chief of Belgium Hockey Federation, by a margin of two votes.

Batra secured 63 votes as against his rival's 61 to emerge as the winner in the online voting process, in which 124 member associations participated. Batra will hold the office until 2024.