NADA suspends Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang Punia for four years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bajrang Punia.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday suspended the Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang Punia for four years for violation of anti-doping code. The NADA has suspended Punia for his refusal to give sample for a dope test during selection trials in March.

The suspension begins on April 23, 2024. NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping Panel (ADDP) confirmed the suspension in its order. "The Panel holds that the Athlete is liable for sanctions under Article 10.3.1 and liable for ineligibility for a period of 4 years,” the ADDP said in its order.

"In the present case, since the Athlete had been provisionally suspended, the Panel accordingly holds that the Athlete’s period of his ineligibility for the period of four years shall commence from the date on which the notification was sent, i.e., 23.04.2024.

"Needless to say that on account of the lifting of the provisional suspension for the period from 31.05.2024 to 21.06.2024 shall not be credited into the total period of ineligibility of four years," it added.

More to follow...