Murlikant Petkar, Sucha Singh to be conferred with Arjuna Lifetime Awards for outstanding performance in sport

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the Arjuna Lifetime Awards for the veteran athletes Murlikant Petkar and Sucha Singh on Thursday, January 2. Murlikant Petkar and Sucha Singh will be conferred with prestigious lifetime awards from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17.

Murlikant Petkar, 80, won India's first-ever Paralympic gold medal during the 1970 Games and was awarded with Padma Shri in 2018. The former athlete set a world record in the 50m freestyle swimming event at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg.

Here's the complete list of winners

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024

Sportsperson Discipline Gukesh D Chess Harmanpreet Singh Hockey Praveen Kumar Para-Athletics Manu Bhaker Shooting

Arjuna Award

Sportsperson Discipline Jyothi Yarraji Athletics Annu Rani Athletics Nitu Boxing Saweety Boxing Vantika Agrawal Boxing Salima Tete Hockey Abhishek Hockey Sanjay Hockey Jarmanpreet Singh Hockey Sukhjeet Singh Hockey Rakesh Kumar Para-Archery Preeti Pal Para-Athletics Jeevanji Deepthi Para-Athletics Ajeet Singh Para-Athletics Sachin Khilari Para-Athletics Dharambir Para-Athletics Pranav Soorma Para-Athletics H Hokato Sema Para-Athletics Simran Para-Athletics Navdeep Para-Athletics Nitesh Kumar Para-Badminton Thulasimathi Murugesan Para-Badminton Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Para-Badminton Manisha Ramadass Para-Badminton Kapil Parmar Para-Judo Mona Agarwal Para-Shooting Rubina Francis Para-Shooting Swapnil Kusale Shooting Sarabjot Singh Shooting Abhay Singh Squash Sajan Prakash Swimming Aman Sehrawat Wrestling

Arjuna Award (lifetime)

Sportsperson Discipline Sucha Singh Athletics Murlikant Petkar Para-Swimming

Dronacharya Award (Regular Category)

Coach Discipline Subhash Rana Para-Shooting Deepali Deshpande Shooting Sandeep Sangwan Hockey

Dronacharya Award (Lifetime Category)