Mumbai hosts first Post-Covid marathon, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attends

The 18th Mumbai Marathon received an overwhelming response as a huge crowd showed in numbers. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the marathon which was held for the first time since 2020 after Covid-19 pandemic had struck the entire nation. The winners were distributed medals by Union Minister Rijiju with prize money of 4, 50, 000 at stake. More than 55, 000 fans showed their presence for the marathon as Mumbaikars and people from other parts of the country gathered in number.

Yohan Blake works as Brand Ambassador

The whole of Mumbai was seen lit up with lights, not only Mumbai people, but also athletes from Delhi, Gujarat, Chennai, Bangalore and abroad participated in the marathon. Yohan Blake, was the brand ambassador of marathon who was an Olympic champion and 2-time world champion.

The Mumbai Marathon could not be organized in 2021 and 2022 due to the Corona pandemic. This is the reason why people were more enthusiastic about the marathon this time. More than 55,000 people participated in the Mumbai Marathon this time. Except for the half marathon, all other races started from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday (January 15).

Different categories for marathon

The Mumbai Marathon is amongst the top 10 marathons in the world. It will be held in six different race categories – full marathon (42.195 kms), half marathon (21.097 kms), dream run (6.6 km), senior citizens race (4.7 km), champions with disability category (2.1 km) and the open 10 km run.

All roads in Mumbai were closed or diverted today as the traffic police issued guidelines for Sunday's marathon. On January 15, from 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., there was no entry, no parking on some routes. Mainly Marathon starting from CST passed through Bandra Worli Sea Link. At 73 places including MG Road, KB Patil Marg, NS Road, Walkeshwar Road, Babulnath Marg, Hughes Road, Dr. AB Road, Mori Road, and Kalanagar Junction were the places where road safety measures were implemented.

