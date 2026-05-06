India to continue ban on bilateral sports with Pakistan, multi-nation events exempted

New Delhi:

The Sports Ministry of India has continued with its ban on playing bilateral sporting events with Pakistan, but has exempted the multi-nation events. The ministry also reiterated its commitment to simplify the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, as India presents itself as a "preferred sporting destination".

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," the ministry stated in a circular issued to all National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), among others.

India to abide by international sports bodies for multi-nation events

Meanwhile, the Ministry added that it will abide by the international bodies' policies for multi-national events. "With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons.

"Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," it added.

Policy announced first before 2025 Asia Cup

This policy was first announced before the 2025 Asia Cup, which was hosted in the UAE while India were the official hosts. Due to the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, the Ministry confirmed that while bilateral ties will not be in place, India will have to stay in line with the international events' guidelines.

India's policies crucial ahead of Commonwealth and bid for Olympics, Asiad

India is set to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad and is also bidding to host the Olympic Games 2036 and the Asian Games 2038. The policies present India as an amiable host of global events.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified," the ministry said.

"In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on a priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India."