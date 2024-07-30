Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh create golden moment for India with Bronze in 10m air pistol mixed-event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

The dynamic pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh helped India win a bronze medal, the second of the ongoing Paris Olympics as it defeated the South Korean pair of Oh Yeh-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10 in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday, July 30.

After securing the bronze for India, Manu was full of emotions and thanked all the countrymen for their constant support and blessings.



"I'm feeling really proud and there is lot of gratitude, thanks for all the blessings," said Bhaker after the match.

"Actually we can't control (what the opponents will do), we can do what is in our hand, me and my partner thought let's just try our best and we will keep fighting till the end," said Bhaker, who has won her second medal in the ongoing edition of the Paris Olympics.

Relive the moment when Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh claimed bronze for India in the 10m air pistol mixed team event

PM Narendra Modi lavishes praise on Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh

"Our shooters continue to make us proud!

Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted," posted the honourable prime minister on 'X' formerly Twitter.

"For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication," he added.

Notably, Manu's bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed event has put her in the company of two legendary Indian athletes. Manu has become only the second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler PV Sindhu to claim two Summer Olympic medals in individual sports.

Sushil had won a bronze at the Beijing Olympics and followed it up with a silver at the London Olympics while Sindhu claimed silver at the Rio Olympics and clinched bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

