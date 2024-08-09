Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Manu Bhaker, PR Sreejesh named India's flag bearers for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Manu Bhaker, PR Sreejesh named India's flag bearers for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Manu Bhaker claimed two bronze medals for India at the Paris Olympics. Her first bronze came in the 10m air pistol whereas the second bronze came alongside Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed event. On the other hand, Sreejesh finished his career with a bronze.

Written By : Samip Rajguru Edited By : Kumar Rupesh
New Delhi
Updated on: August 09, 2024 15:16 IST
Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh.
Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has named PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker as India's flag bearers for the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony. Manu claimed two bronze medals for the country in Paris whereas Sreejesh retired from hockey with a bronze-medal finish.

The IOA President PT Usha expressed delight over the announcement and lauded Sreejesh for a stellar international playing career. “Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades,” she said. 

More to follow......

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement