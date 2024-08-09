Manu Bhaker, PR Sreejesh named India's flag bearers for Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has named PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker as India's flag bearers for the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony. Manu claimed two bronze medals for the country in Paris whereas Sreejesh retired from hockey with a bronze-medal finish.

The IOA President PT Usha expressed delight over the announcement and lauded Sreejesh for a stellar international playing career. “Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades,” she said.

More to follow......