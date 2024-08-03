Saturday, August 03, 2024
     
Manu Bhaker misses historic third medal by a whisker, finishes fourth in 25m pistol final at Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker clinched two medals earlier for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics. She had won bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed event at the ongoing Games. She missed out on a historic third medal by a whisker.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2024 13:33 IST
Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker.

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker missed out on a historic third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games by a whisker as the shooter finished fourth in the 25m pistol final event on Saturday, August 3. Manu had earlier won two medals in the ongoing Games and was gunning for an unprecedented third medal at the Games.

The Indian ace shooter Manu Bhaker has scripted one of the greatest redemption stories for India. She clinched two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics - one each in the 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event. Manu qualified for the third final at the Single Games when she stormed into the medal match of the 25m pistol event. But she fell agonisingly short in the final, losing a medal in a shoot-off.

More to follow...

