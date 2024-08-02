Manu Bhaker eyes third medal at Paris Olympics 2024; qualifies for 25m women's precision finals

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024

In-form Manu Bhaker stormed into the 25m pistol women's precision finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, August 2. She bagged two bronze medals in individual and mixed events and will target the historic third medal at the 33rd Summer Games on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Manu was brilliant throughout the 25m pistol women's precision qualification and maintained her position in the top three. She finished second with a score of 590-24x to finish in the top eight. India's other participant Esha Singh was poor with her shots from the beginning and finished 18th with a total score of 581-17x.

Hungary's Major Veronika finished at the top with just a two-point lead over Bhaker and levelled the previous Olympic record of 592 in the 25m pistol women's precision event. Bhaker was third in the standings after the first and second series played in the qualification.

