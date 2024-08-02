Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Manu Bhaker eyes third medal at Paris Olympics 2024; qualifies for 25m women's precision finals

Manu Bhaker eyes third medal at Paris Olympics 2024; qualifies for 25m women's precision finals

After claiming two bronze medals, in-form Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished second in the women's 25m pistol precision qualification round at the Paris Olympics 2024 and will target her third medal at the finals on Saturday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 17:11 IST
Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024

In-form Manu Bhaker stormed into the 25m pistol women's precision finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday, August 2. She bagged two bronze medals in individual and mixed events and will target the historic third medal at the 33rd Summer Games on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Manu was brilliant throughout the 25m pistol women's precision qualification and maintained her position in the top three. She finished second with a score of 590-24x to finish in the top eight. India's other participant Esha Singh was poor with her shots from the beginning and finished 18th with a total score of 581-17x. 

Hungary's Major Veronika finished at the top with just a two-point lead over Bhaker and levelled the previous Olympic record of 592 in the 25m pistol women's precision event. Bhaker was third in the standings after the first and second series played in the qualification. 

More to follow...

Related Stories
Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen Paris Olympics live streaming: Where to watch quarterfinal on TV?

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen Paris Olympics live streaming: Where to watch quarterfinal on TV?

PV Sindhu reacts after heartbreak in Paris Olympics; takes small break to evaluate journey ahead

PV Sindhu reacts after heartbreak in Paris Olympics; takes small break to evaluate journey ahead

'Men don't belong...': Trump, Elon Musk and Meloni weigh in on gender controversy in Paris Olympics

'Men don't belong...': Trump, Elon Musk and Meloni weigh in on gender controversy in Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement