Manisha Ramadass sets up all Indian semifinal meet with Thulasimathi, another Paralympics medal confirmed

India's Manisha Ramadass got the better of Japan's Mamiko Toyoda in the women's SU5 quarterfinals to set up a semifinal meeting with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan in the Paralympics 2024. With this, India have been assured of another badminton medal at the Summer Games.

Manisha, born with Erb's palsy, defeated her Japanese opponent Toyoda in straight games 21- 13 21-16 to move into the last four. She will meet Thulasimathi, who came into the last four with a win over Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro in group A.

India were confirmed with their first badminton medal at the Summer Games when Sukant Kadam made it to the semis of the men's SL4 category to face Tokyo silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj.

However, it was a mixed sort of outing for the Indian shuttlers as Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated ahead of the semis in their respective quarterfinals. Mandeep went down to Nigeria's third seed Bolaji Mariam Eniola in the SL3 category, being blown away in the one-sided contest 8-21, 9-21.

Palak, who is the para world championship bronze medallist in the SL4 category, lost a closely-fought quarterfinal to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah 19-21, 15-21.

India have clinched five medals at the Paralympics 2024 so far with four coming in shooting. Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal won gold and bronze in the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. Manish Narwal took home a silver in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 category, while Rubina Francis was the latest shooter to bag a medal. She clinched a bronze in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. Preethi Pal became India's first track medallist at the Paralympics as she won a bronze in the Women's 100m - T35 category.