Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates: Harmanpreet and co. all set to clash with England women

LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates: Harmanpreet and co. all set to clash with England women

LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates: follow for latest updates and news

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2022 8:54 IST
Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, 2022
Image Source : AP Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian team with clash with England in the cricket championship semi-final

LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates: Harmanpreet and co. all set to clash with England women

  • India to play against England for a spot in the final of the CWG Cricket Championship
  • Manika Batra tpo compete in  in Women’s Doubles Round of 16

  • Avinash Sable to compete in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final
  • PV Sindhu to take on Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) in Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
  • Manju Bala to represent India in Women’s Hammer Throw Final 
  • Vinesh Kumar, Naveen Phogat, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Ravi Kumar to represent India in wrestling

Latest Sports News

Top News

Latest News