Leon Marchand emulates Michael Phelps' feat with another Gold in swimming at Paris Olympics

The French swimmer Leon Marchand claimed gold in the men's individual 200m medley event on Friday to script history at the Paris Games 2024. He became the first athlete to win four or more individual gold medals in a single edition of the Summer Games in the last 16 years.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2024 18:18 IST
Leon Marchand at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY French swimmer Leon Marchand at Paris Olympics 2024

The in-form French swimmer Leon Marchand scripted history after winning gold in the men's individual 200m medley event at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Marchand claimed his fourth gold medal in the 33rd Paris Games to match a unique feat set by the legendary Olympian Michael Phelps.

The 22-year-old Marchand became the first athlete to win four or more golds in a single edition of the Olympic Games since 2008. Phelps previously recorded eight gold medals during his historic campaign at the 2008 Beijing Games, setting a record for most individual golds.

Marchand was tipped to dominate the Paris Games after winning five gold medals in the last couple of years in the World Championships event. He started his campaign with a gold in the men’s 400 metre individual medley with a time of 4:02.95s.

On July 31, he won gold in the 200m butterfly event and then scripted history with his third gold in the 200m breaststroke with an Olympic record. He clocked 2:05.85s to set a new tournament record in the 200m breaststroke event.

Marchand continues his campaign with the latest gold in the 200m medley to become the first French athlete to win four gold medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. 

More to follow...

