Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025: Check live streaming and head-to-head details Lakshya Sen faces a tough draw at the World Championships 2025 with World No.1 Shi Yuqi standing ahead of him in the opening round of the tournament. Sen will be looking to stun the top-seed in their fourth career meeting. Here is how you can watch the clash in India.

New Delhi:

India ace shuttler Lakshya Sen's litmus test begins as he faces a tough draw in the Badminton World Championships 2025. Sen is up against World No.1 Shi Yuqi of China in his first match as he looks to get his campaign underway in Paris.

Sen, who came close to winning a medal at the Olympic Games last year, will be looking for redemption in the same city as the Worlds get underway on August 25. Sen has been pitted in a tough draw. He has to contend with the World No.1 in his opening match and will need to churn out some magic to go past him.

Even if he manages to do so, the Indian would find a few more tough opponents in Kodai Naraoka, Loh Kean Yew, Li Shifeng and Alex Lanier, all of whom are placed in his half of the draw.

Sen has a rapid, fast game and can beat anyone on his day. He moves the court so quickly and produces skilful strokes to catch the opponents by surprise. It is not that the Chinese World No.1 is unbeatable, but it will take some doing to put Yuqi off in round 1.

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi H2H record and stats

Sen and Yuqi have crossed paths four times in their careers, with the Indian trailing 1-3. The only time that the Indian shuttler managed to beat the Chinese was in the Asian Games team competition, the first meeting between the two. They faced off against each other three more times, with the Chinese prevailing on all occasions - the China Masters, the Asia Championships, and the Indonesia Open.

Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the battle between the two.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 clash take place?

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 clash will take place on Monday, August 25.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 take place?

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 will take place in Paris.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 start?

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 clash is scheduled to start at 5:55 PM IST on Monday.​

Where can we watch Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 on TV in India?

The Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 clash will not be available for live telecast on TV in India.

Where can we watch Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 online in India?

The Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi World Championships 2025 clash will be available on the YouTube account of BWF. JioHotstar will also stream the match on the app and the website.