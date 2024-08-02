Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics live streaming: When and where to watch Indian shuttler's quarterfinal clash?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lakshya Sen.

When the Indian badminton contingent flew to Paris to participate in the 33rd edition of the Summer Games most of the eyeballs were pinned on the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the world No. three Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

While there were talks about India's participation in the men's singles category, nobody really gave HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen a chance to advance to the quarters. Six days into the global event, Lakshya remains the lone representative of India in badminton at the Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old has already equalled India's best performance in the men's singles category at the Summer Olympics after securing a quarterfinal berth and now aims to script history. A win will take Lakshya where no other Indian men's shuttler has ever reached - a semifinal of the Summer Games.

Notably, Parupalli Kashyap was the first Indian male shuttler to reach the quarters at the Summer Olympics. Kashyap reached the milestone at the London Olympics. His feat was equalled by Kidambi Srikanth in Rio four years later.

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen Paris Olympics quarterfinal match telecast and live streaming details

When will Lakshya Sen face Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics?

India's Lakshya Sen will take on Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Friday, August 2. The match will start at around 9:05 PM.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics quarterfinal match between Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien Chen online?

The Paris Olympics quarterfinal match between Lakshya Sen and Chou Tien Chen will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics quarterfinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen on TV?

The Paris Olympics quarterfinal match between Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen will be telecast live on Sports 18.