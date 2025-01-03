Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Trophy, mascots Tara and Tejas unveiled in Delhi ahead of inaugural edition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kho Kho World Cup trophy and mascots Tara and Tejas unveiled

The Kho Kho World Cup trophy for the inaugural edition was unveiled by the mascots Tara and Tejas in a glittering ceremony in Delhi at the IGI Stadium. The World Cup is scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19, with 21 men and 20 women participating in the competition.

Among the teams playing in the mega event, Canada is not a part of it, while Bangladesh, amidst recent controversies, is travelling. Moreover, Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal is hopeful of Pakistan making an appearance in the tournament. "Canada is not a part of the tournament. Bangladesh is certainly coming, and Pakistan is under consideration. I would say that I would be very hopeful and positive about the participation of Pakistan," he said.

"We have already made all the arrangements; the tickets have been booked. The hotel stay has been arranged. My understanding is that Pakistan is under active consideration, and I will be very hopeful that the government will permit Pakistan to come and participate," Mittal said. The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on January 13, even as the visas for Pakistan players are yet to be issued.

"The visa has not come yet. Dil ki dhadkan badhi hui hai (I am a bit tensed). But I am hopeful that everything will be sorted well in time," Mittal added while confirming that two India squads - India A and India B - in each category - Men's and Women's - will be announced on January 8.

"The final teams and the captains for India A and India B in both men's and women's sections will be announced on January 8. The two teams will be fielded, keeping in mind the hectic seven-day schedule where each team will be playing multiple matches every day," Mittal further said. The knockout matches of the Kho Kho World Cup will be played from January 17, with the final scheduled for January 19.