Kho-Kho is India's homegrown sport and we need to take it to international level: Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, today (April 1), lauded India's progress in Kho-Kho at the closing ceremony of 56th Senior National Kho-Kho Championship in New Delhi. He was one of the esteemed guests at the event alongside Rajeev Mehta (Asian Kho Kho Federation President), BJP's Sudhanshu Mittal, JDU's K.C. Tyagi and former IOA president Narender Batra. As many as 73 teams took part in the tournament that was played from March 28 and Maharastra's men's and women's teams won the respective competitions.

Rajat Sharma, while speaking at the event, also lauded Sudhanshu Mittal, the president of the Kho Kho Federation of India for his efforts in order to take Kho-Kho in the country to the next level. "Kho-Kho is India's homegrown sport and there is a need to take it forward to the international level. I would like to laud the president of the Kho-Kho Federation of India for his efforts. During his tenure, Kho-Kho in the country has reached a different level," he said.

He also believed that India will perform well in the World Cup to be played next year in England. "Kho-Kho is being played in 137 different countries today. The World Championship is set to be played next year in England and I am sure, India will definitely perform well in the tournament as the Kho-Kho in the country has improved a lot," Rajat Sharma added further.

As for the final matches played on the day, Maharashtra Women's team defeated Airport Authority of India in a thrilling match by 18-16. Maharashtra skipper Sampada Mourya was one of the top players of the title clash. Airport Authority of India also put up a great show but they agonisingly fell short in the end.

Even among men's teams, Maharashtra won the championship beating Railways in the final. It was a thrilling encounter as well with both teams ending at 32-32 at regular time. The two teams locked horns yet again in a rematch and in that, Maharashtra clinched the thriller 52-50 to win the trophy.