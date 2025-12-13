John Cena retirement match live: When and where to watch legend's last dance at WWE Saturday Night in India? John Cena's retirement match: John Cena will take on Gunther in his final WWE match at the WWE Saturday Night as the legend bids adieu to the wrestling world after being on top of the sport for years. Ahead of the fight, here are live streaming details of Cena's last match.

New Delhi:

WWE legend John Cena is set to draw curtains to his illustrious WWE career as the 17-time champion is set to feature in his last wrestling match at the WWE Saturday Night. Cena will end his WWE career that began in June 2002 and will face Gunther in his final match.

Cena has been the face of WWE for years now and became a household name quickly after making his debut. He has been a cornerstone in helping the company grow further and is the most prolific WWE wrestler, having won 17 world titles.

Cena won his record-breaking 17th world title after beating Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania main event earlier this year. With the title, the 48-year-old broke legendary Ric Flair's record for most titles won in WWE history.

Cena held the title for three months before losing it to Rhodes three months later at the SummerSlam main event. Meanwhile, Cena also completed his Grand Slam after winning the Intercontinental title by beating Dominik Mysterio on RAW. With this title, he added the only missing piece in his collection as he completed all the titles.

Cena has now won 17 WWE/World titles, five United States championships, four tag-team titles along with being a two-time Royal Rumble winner and the 2012 Money in the Bank winner.

Ahead of his last bout, here are all the live streaming details of Cena's retirement match.

When will John Cena take part in his last WWE match?

John Cena's last WWE match will be held on Saturday, December 13 (Sunday, December 14 as per IST).

Where will John Cena's last WWE match take place?

John Cena's last WWE match will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

At what time will John Cena's WWE Saturday Night event begin?

John Cena's WWE Saturday Night event will begin at 6:30 AM IST on December 14 as per IST.

Where can you watch John Cena's last WWE match on TV in India?

John Cena's last WWE match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India

Where can you watch John Cena's last WWE match online in India?

John Cena's last WWE match will be available on the Sonyliv app and website for streaming.