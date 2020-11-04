IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : IOA Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

"Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday," Mehta told PTI on Wednesday.

"I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly," he added.

