IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence.

New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2020 18:46 IST
Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation.

"Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday," Mehta told PTI on Wednesday.

"I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly," he added. 

