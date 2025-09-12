Indian embassy rescues volleyball team stranded in Nepal amid widespread unrest An Indian volleyball team stranded in Pokhara, Nepal, amid violent anti-government protests, was rescued by the Indian Embassy after a plea from TV host Upasana Gill. One Indian woman is among 51 dead as unrest spreads, prompting the PM’s resignation.

New Delhi:

A group of Indian volleyball players trapped in Nepal amid surging anti-government protests has been successfully rescued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, following an urgent appeal by presenter Upasana Gill. The rescue operation comes as violent demonstrations continue to grip the nation, where the death toll has climbed to 51.

The players, who were in Nepal to participate in a volleyball league, had been stranded in the city of Pokhara as civil unrest erupted across the country in response to a controversial government ban on social media platforms. What began as a digital rights protest has spiralled into a nationwide movement against corruption and nepotism, ultimately prompting the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Gill urged Indian embassy for help

Gill, who had travelled to Nepal to host the league, took to social media to share a desperate video plea after the hotel she was staying in was attacked by a mob.

“I had come here to host a volleyball league. The hotel I was staying in has been burned down. All my luggage and belongings were in my room. I was in the spa when people came running with large sticks. I barely managed to escape with my life,” Gill said in a video.

The video sparked swift action from the Indian authorities. Embassy officials, who had already been in touch with the team, arranged their safe transfer from Pokhara to a secure location in Kathmandu. Most of the rescued individuals have since returned to India, while arrangements are being made to repatriate the remaining members.

The Indian Embassy has also activated emergency helplines and is working round the clock from its control room in Kathmandu to provide support to other Indian nationals still in Nepal. Meanwhile, Nepal Police have confirmed that an Indian woman is among those killed in the protests. However, the details of her has not been released.