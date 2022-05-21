Indian Deaflympics contingent scripts history; PM Modi hosts them at his residence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi hosted the the Indian Deaflympics contingent at his residence

The Indian Deaflympics contingent scripted history as the country recorded its best-ever performance at the event, winning seven bronze, one silver and eight gold medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the entire Indian Contingent at his residence at 9:30 AM on Saturday.

After the interaction, PM Modi took to Twitter to share several pictures from the gathering and wrote, "I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them."

He further went on to say that it is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India!

The event saw participation from as many as 2100 athletes from 72 countries. It started on May 1 and went on till May 15.

India recorded their last best performance at Sofia 1993 when the Indian team went on to win a total of seven medals - five gold and two bronze.

What is Deaflympics?

Also Known as Deaflympiad, the event is organised by the International Olympic Committee where Deaf Athletes compete, and is held every four years.

The first event was held way back in 1924 in Paris, France, known as the 1924 Summer Deaflympics.