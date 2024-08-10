India wraps up Paris Olympics 2024 campaign without gold; check India's mixed performance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh at the Paris Olympics 2024

India's campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 concluded after wrestler Reetika Hooda's elimination on Saturday, August 10. India failed to win gold in a major blow to its standing in the medal table but wrapped up an eventful campaign with one silver and five bronze medals.

The 33rd Summer Games will conclude on Sunday with some sporting events and a closing ceremony. Without a gold, India finds itself in the 70th place in the medal table and might lose some places before the end of all events.

With a total of six medals, India produced its joint second-best performance in the Summer Olympic Games. India's best results came in the previous Olympiad in 2021 where it claimed seven medals in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 22-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker contributed to India's two medals while the Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra claimed only silver in the men's javelin event. Despite a memorable campaign, the medal hopefuls Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (both badminton), Nikhat Zareen (boxing), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) and Sift Kaur Sharma (shooting) failed to impress in Paris.

However, Lakshya Sen and Arjun Babuta came very close to winning bronze medals while a whisker denied Manu her record third medal. Indian hockey teams claimed bronze to make back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time since 1972. Aman Sehrawat extended the wrestling's medal streak by becoming the youngest Indian medalist in individual sport in Olympic history.

India's medal winners at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker - Bronze (Women's 10m air pistol), July 28 Manu Bhaker and Sarbjot Singh - Bronze (Mixed 10m air pistol team), July 30 Swapnil Kusale - Bronze (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions), August 1 Hockey Team - Bronze (Men's field hockey team), August 8 Neeraj Chopra - Silver (Men's javelin throw), August 8 Aman Sehrawat - Bronze (Men's 57kg wrestling), August 9

Meanwhile, the ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat also remains in contention for a silver medal in the women's 50kg category. Vinesh is waiting for a CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) verdict on her appeal against the disqualification in the final bout. The decision was expected to be announced on Sunday evening but has been delayed to August 13.