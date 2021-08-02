Wishes pour in as India women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0 to reach first-ever Olympics semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wishes pour in as India women's hockey team beat Austraia 1-0 to reach first-ever Olympics semifinal

The Indian women's hockey team scripted history on Monday by qualifying for the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, beating three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal here.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no.9 women's side also entered the history books with a phenomenally gritty performance.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last four round.

But the Indians, determined to prove a point, produced a strong and brave performance to eke out the narrow win over the Hockeyroos.

Gurjit Kaur scored the sole goal in the game in the 22nd minute, which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. This is India women's first-ever semifinal appearance in Olympic history.

Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian team on his official social media profile. "Splendid Performance!!! Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 ! We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians Flag of India to the Women’s Hockey Team - “we’re right behind you”!"

As the Indian women's hockey team scripted history, the Indian sports fraternity congratulated Rani Rampal and co. on the incredible achievement: