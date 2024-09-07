India TV Sports Wrap on September 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV. India TV Sports Wrap.

Ollie Pope has shut his critics down with a well-compiled hundred on day one of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner has booked his place in the men's singles final of the US Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Jannik Sinner enters US Open men's singles final

Jannik Sinner defeated Jack Draper 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2 in men's singles semis.

Jannik Sinner becomes first Italian to enter men's singles final at US Open

Sinner defeated Draper in the semis to become the first Italian to find a place in the men's singles final at the US Open.

Taylor Fritz beats Frances Tiafoe in US Open semis

Fritz got the better of compatriot Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the semis to enter the final.

Jessica Pegula knocks Karolina Muchova out of US Open semis

Pegula defeated Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the US Open semis to advance to the finals.

Aryna Sabalenka storms into women's singles final at US Open

Sabalenka defeated Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 to move into the US Open finals.

Ollie Pope scores magnificent hundred on day one of The Oval Test vs Sri Lanka

Pope scored an unbeaten hundred on day one of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka.

Australia claim T20I series win over Scotland

Australia beat Scotland in the second T20I by 70 runs to register an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

Josh Inglis smashes fastest T20I ton by Australian

Inglis hammered a 43-ball hundred against Scotland in the second match to register the fastest T20I ton by an Aussie.

Hokato Hotozhe Sema clinches Bronze in men's shot put to take India's medal count to 27 at Paris Paralympics

Hokato Hotozhe Sema secured a bronze medal in men's shot put at the Paris Paralympics.

England's tearaway pacer Mark Wood ruled out for rest of 2024 with severe elbow injury