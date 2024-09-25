India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Virat Kohli was named among Delhi's 84 probables for the Ranji Trophy alongside Rishabh Pant while captain Harry Brook helped England stay alive in the five-match ODI series against Australia

Virat Kohli was named among Delhi's 84 probables for the Ranji Trophy alongside Rishabh Pant. The likes of Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh and Navdeep Saini were also included, however, veteran Ishant Sharma didn't find any place. On the other hand, captain Harry Brook helped England stay alive in the five-match ODI series against Australia with a maiden century in the format. Brook became the youngest ODI captain for England to smash a century. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Virat Kohli named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy probables

Former India captain Virat Kohli was named in his domestic side Delhi's Ranji Trophy probables. Kohli was one of the 84 names alongside Rishabh Pant while Ishant Sharma didn't find a place.

England keep series alive with a win in third ODI in Durham

Australia are still 2-1 ahead in the series but England have kept it alive with a 46-run win (DLS method) in the third ODI in Durham. Captain Harry Brook and Will Jacks' 156-run stand was at the centre of the win before rain interrupted, however, it was enough for them to stay ahead of the required rate.

Harry Brook surpasses Alastair Cook, becomes youngest England captain with an ODI ton

Harry Brook at 25 years and 215 days surpassed Alastair Cook to become the youngest captain for England to score an ODI century. This was Brook's maiden ODI ton in his 18th innings.

Pakistan add Nauman Ali to Test squad for England series

Shan Masood will continue to lead the Pakistan Test side for the England series. Senior spinner Nauman Ali has been added to the side that played against Bangladesh. The squad has been announced only for the first Test as of now.

Ben Stokes hints a white-ball comeback next year

Ben Stokes was asked if there was a white-ball comeback on the horizon and the England Test captain said that if Brendon McCullum, who is the head coach across formats now, asks him, there will be a definite 'yes'. England are due to play India in a white-ball series in January 2025 before the Champions Trophy.

Lord's under scrutiny once again for expensive ticket prices

The ticket price structure for the next Test summer in England released on Tuesday and the expensive tickets for the Lord's Test against India in 2025 was once again a focus. The minimum price for an adult ticket was around £90 each (£20 for under-16s). and those with a clear line of sight are priced between £120-£175 (£40-£50 for under-16s). The issue was raised after empty seats during the Sri Lanka Test.

Glenn Maxwell's red-ball return on cards for Victoria

Victoria skipper Will Sutherland confirmed that Glenn Maxwell might play a couple of Sheffield Sheild games in order to make a bid for a Test return for Australia.

Indian team leaves for Dubai for the Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian team left overnight for Dubai for the ICC Women's World Cup. The tournament is set to kick off on October 3 with India scheduled to play New Zealand in their opening game on October 4.

City hold Watford after feisty clash with Arsenal

A couple of days after their feisty clash with Arsenal, Manchester City held off a less-fancied Watford with a second-string team to win the English League Cup match.

Rodri out for a long time, confirms Guardiola