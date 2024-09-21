India TV Sports Wrap on September 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Sri Lanka took their lead past 200 on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand with no play on September 21 being the rest day in Galle while India are closing in on a 400-run lead against Bangladesh in Chennai

Sri Lanka took their lead past 200 on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand riding on half-centuries by Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal. New Zealand took a first-innings lead of 35 runs but Sri Lanka batters came up with a strong response in the second innings. There will be no play on September 21 being the rest day in Galle due to elections in Sri Lanka. On the other hand, India are closing in on a 400-run lead against Bangladesh in Chennai in the opening Test. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India are closing in on a 400-run lead against Bangladesh in first Test

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have been unscathed in the morning session on Day 3 against Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai. The lead reached 308 overnight for India and now it is closing in on 400 with Bangladesh looking hapless.

Afghanistan take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan starred in Afghanistan's 177-run win against South Africa as the Asian side beat the Proteas for the first time in a bilateral series. South Africa were bowled out for 134 chasing 312.

Afghanistan script history, Rashid Khan achieves unique feat

The 177-run win was Afghanistan's largest in terms of run-margin in ODIs while Rashid Khan became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul on his birthday in the format. Vernon Philander and Stuart Broad have previously taken four-fers.

Sri Lanka take a lead of 202, still 6 wickets in hand in the second innings

Sri Lanka have taken a lead of 202 runs after a superb response with the bat in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Galle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka will be aiming to bat New Zealand out of the game on Day on September 22 with September 21 being the rest day.

South Africa women seal series against Pakistan

South Africa women came back from a close loss against Pakistan in the second T20I to win the series 2-1. Annerie Dercksen smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 44 as South Africa chased down 153 in a canter.

Duleep Trophy 2024: Abishek Porel keeps India A in check, Washington Sundar helps India B reduce deficit

Abishek Porel smashed a superb 82 to help India C reduce the deficit to just 63 runs while Washington Sundar did the same for India B against India D with the latter taking a first-innings lead of 67 runs on Day 2 of the third round.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt announces pregnancy

Former England international Katherine Sciver-Brunt announced that she is pregnant with wife Nat Sciver-Brunt. Katherine took to Instagram to announce the good news with a picture featuring their couple of dogs.

Surrey win County Championship 2024

Surrey were confirmed as winners of the County Championship for the third season in a row after Somerset's defeat to Lancashire. Somerset had to win to keep their hopes alive of maiden County title with one round of games left.

Ronaldo scores on penalty stroke as Al Nassr win 3-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on a penalty in the 33rd minute with Salem-Al Najdi and Talisca also finding the nets later on Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq 3-0 in the Saudi Pro League match.

Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open