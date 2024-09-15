India TV Sports Wrap on September 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/PTI Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League by falling agonisingly short of Anderson Peters in the final while Duleep Trophy Round 2 will come to an end on Sunday with India A targeting a win against India D

Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League by falling agonisingly short of Anderson Peters with an 87.86m throw in the final in Brussels on Saturday, September 14. The difference between positions 1 and 2 was just one centimetre. This is now second successive second-place finish for Chopra in the Diamond League. On the other hand, Duleep Trophy Round 2 will come to an end on Sunday with India A targeting a win against India D. India B vs C match is heading towards a draw though. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Neeraj Chopra finishes second for two years in a row in Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra missed out on his second Diamond League title in men's javelin throw event by 0.01m as he threw his spear at 87.86m, agonisingly short of the eventual winner, Grenada's Anderson Peters.

England will take on Australia in T20 series decider

England will be up against Australia in the third and final T20I of the three-match series in Manchester on Sunday, September 15. The hosts levelled the series 1-1 in the second T20I with a 3-wicket win.

India beat Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy; semi-finals line-ups confirmed

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in their final group stage game of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in China. India will now face South Korea in the semi-finals with Pakistan taking on China in the other semi.

Gloucestershire win their maiden T20 Blast

Gloucestershire won their maiden T20 Blast title by beating the defending champions Somerset in the final at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 14. Gloucestershire rode on two spectacular bowling performances, first against Sussex by bowling them out for 106 in the semi-final and then a couple of hours later, Somerset for just 124 while chasing both down comfortably to clinch their first-ever T20 Blast title.

Mohammed Shami not taking any chances, says 'want to ensure I am 100 per cent fit'

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since the ODI World Cup last year, doesn't want to rush himself into his comeback. Shami at a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) event said that he won't return until he is 100 per cent fit.

Quinton de Kock smashes his 7th T20 century

There might be a question mark on Quinton de Kock's international return, however, the South African opener is in terrific form for the Barbados Royals in the ongoing CPL. De Kock scored a 68-ball 115 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, which was his seventh century in T20s, second-most by a South African batter.

Duleep Trophy 2024: Easwaran keeps India B afloat; India A closing in on huge victory

Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a gritty century to keep India B afloat against India C on Day 3. India B are still 216 runs behind and the match is heading towards a draw. In the other game, India D need a miraculous effort on avoid a defeat against India A. India D need 426 runs to win on the final day.

'Captaincy is a small thing, performances are what matters': Younus Khan to Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain Younus Khan has suggested Babar Azam focus more on scoring runs and performances for the team rather than captaincy by giving Virat Kohli's example. Kohli after giving up captaincy from all formats in 2021-22 has been in a sensational run of form after a bad season in 2022.

Liverpool suffer a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1969 as Arne Slot suffered a shock defeat. Callum Hudson-Odoi with a winner in 72nd minute helped Forest win the clash 1-0.

England women beat Ireland in T20I series opener, the hosts look for comeback in decider