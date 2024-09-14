India TV Sports Wrap on September 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/GETTY India take on Pakistan in their final group stage encounter in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in China while England levelled the three-match T20 series against Australia

India take on Pakistan in their final group-stage encounter in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in China on Saturday, September 14. India have already qualified for the semi-finals but three places are still up for grabs. On the other hand, England levelled the three-match T20 series against Australia in the second T20I in Cardiff despite Matt Short's five-wicket haul. Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell's 90-run partnership for the fourth wicket off just 47 balls played a starring role in England's three-wicket win. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India take on Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy clash

India will be up against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey group stage match on Saturday, September 14. India have already reached the semis but three other places are still up for grabs.

Rohit, Kohli begin nets in Chennai

India began their preparation for the first Test of the two-match series in Chennai. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill among others were part of the first day-training.

Duleep Trophy 2024: India A take pole position against India D, India B start well

India A have taken a pole position in the second round Duleep Trophy match against India D with a 222-run lead by the end of the second day while India B have fought back well with an unbeaten 124-run opening partnership after conceding 525 runs in the first innings against India C.

Moin Khan questions 'son' Azam's treatment by Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan has criticised PCB for its unjust management and treatment of his son Azam, who last played for the side in the T20 World Cup, while referring to Mohammad Rizwan taking gloves in the team's match after the first game against the USA.

T20 Blast finals day: Surrey to take on Somerset, Sussex up against Gloucestershire

Surrey and Somerset, 48 hours after being involved one of the best red-ball matches in recent times, will be playing each other in the T20 Blast semi-final. Gloucestershire will be up against Sussex in the other semi.

England level series against Australia 1-1 in Cardiff

England beat Australia by 3 wickets by pulling off a masterful chase of 194 runs in the second T20I in Cardiff. Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell starred for England with a 90-run partnership for the fourth wicket off just 47 balls.

Avinash Sable finishes 9th in the Diamond League final in men's steeplechase

India's Avinash Sable finished 9th with a timing of 8:17.09 in men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League final. Kenya's Amos Serem beat the Paris Olympics Gold medallist El Bakkali with a difference of less than two seconds to win the title.

Ireland vs England women's T20 series kicks off

Ireland will aim to the second-string English side yet again, after recording their first win in the ODIs in 23 years against their neighbours. The two-match T20 series kicks off on Saturday, September 14 in Dublin.

Pep Guardiola relieved about City's hearing finally getting a date

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that he was pleased that the club's long-awaited hearing into 115 charges. The Premier League side, City faces 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018 in addition to 35 more for failing to cooperate with an investigation.

India take on Sweden in Davis Cup