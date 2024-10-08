India TV Sports Wrap on October 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Pakistan were dominant on the first day of the first Test against England in Multan and England went two in two in the Women's T20 World Cup as they beat South Africa

Pakistan were dominant on the first day of the first Test against England in Multan scoring 328 runs while losing just four wickets. Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique slammed tons as England's inexperienced bowling attack couldn't do much on a flat surface at the Multan cricket stadium. On the other hand, England went two in two in the Women's T20 World Cup beating South Africa and moved to the top of Group B. New Zealand will take on Australia in the Group B encounter on Tuesday, October 8. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

England beat South Africa to move to the top of Group B in Women's T20 World Cup 2024

England coasted along the target of 125 runs against South Africa to win their second match on the bounce in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. England are now at the top in Group B with four points.

Pakistan blow away England on long, hot day in Multan

Pakistan led by skipper Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique's centuries piled on 328 runs on the board on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday, October 7 with six wickets still in hand as they look to bat the visitors out of the game.

Ireland beat South Africa for only the second time in ODIs

Led by captain Paul Striling's stunning 88 and Harry Tector's quickfire 60, Ireland won the third ODI against South Africa while preventing a clean sweep in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7. Jason Smith scored a valiant 91 but in vain as a depleted South African side fell short by 69 runs.

New Zealand take on Australia in their second Women's T20 World Cup clash

New Zealand kicked their Women's T20 World Cup campaign off in style against India but their biggest challenge awaits against the trans-Tasman rivals Australia against whom they lost 3-0 in the T20 series last month.

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka's full-time coach till March 2026

Sanath Jayasuriya, who was appointed as the head coach of the Sri Lankan men's team on interim basis for India series and England tour, has been appointed full-time till March 31, 2026.

Global Super League to begin in November

A five-team tournament sanctioned by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the Champions League T20 model featuring Guyana Amazon Warriors and Hampshire among others will kick off on November 26. The 11-match tournament will take place in Guyana.

Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

India's first female gymnastics Olympian, Dipa Karmakar has decided to call it a day at the age of 31. Karmakar said that it wasn't an easy decision to make but was taken after much thought and reflection.

New Zealand to tour India for three ODIs after T20 World Cup

The White Ferns, as per a Cricbuzz report, will be touring India immediately after the Women's T20 World Cup for a three-match ODI series from October 24-28. The series clashes with the start of WBBL.

Injured Musheer joins Sarfaraz, father and Mumbai team for Irani Cup win celebrations

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) felicitated the Mumbai team for their Irani Cup win against the Rest of India. Musheer Khan, who suffered an accident a few days ago, joins his brother Sarfaraz Khan, his father Naushad and his teammates for the celebrations.

