India TV Sports Wrap on October 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Harshit Rana has been called up to India's squad for the third Test and is likely to make his debut in Mumbai while Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking ton helped India beat New Zealand in the third ODI

After having been picked in India's 18-man squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, pacer Harshit Rana has been called up for the third and final Test against New Zealand and is likely to make his debut in Mumbai. On the other hand, after a couple of failures, India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed record-breaking ton in the series decider in Ahmedabad to help her side beat New Zealand in the third ODI and win the series 2-1. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India beat New Zealand handsomely to win the third ODI and the series

Indian women's team led by Smriti Mandhana's scintillating century and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur 's unbeaten fifty beat New Zealand by six wickets to win the third ODI and the series 2-1 in Ahmedabad.

Smriti Mandhana slams record ton for India in women's ODIs

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana completed her eighth ODI century, which is the most for Women in Blue in the format as she went past the former captain Mithali Raj (7) to script history.

South Africa hope to continue dominating Bangladesh on Day 2 of second Test

307 runs and for the loss of just two wickets, fare to say it was South Africa's day through and through in Chattogram on the opening day of the second Test. Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs slammed their respective maiden centuries to make it SA's day and the visitors will be hoping to continue their merry way.

Harshit Rana added to India's squad for the third Test in Mumbai

Pacer Harshit Rana, who is coming fresh off a great Ranji Trophy outing for Delhi against Assam, has been added to India's squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai and is likely to make his debut before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

England hand maiden call-up for Jacob Bethell in Tests

With regular wicketkeeper Jamie Smith unavailable due to paternity leave, England have added young all-rounder Jacob Bethell to the Test squad for New Zealand series. The rest of the squad stays the same from the Pakistan series with Jordan Cox likely to take the gloves.

Afghanistan to play Zimbabwe in a historic Test series

Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan in the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests, the latter being a first for the hosts, in a two-match series in Bulawayo.

Shimron Hetmyer returns to the ODI fold for West Indies against England

Shimron Hetmyer replaced Alick Athanaze as the only change in the West Indies' ODI squad for the upcoming series against England from the Sri Lanka tour.

Gujarat Titans likely to retain both Gill, Rashid along with two uncapped

The 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, as per a PTI report, are likely to go ahead with the retentions of Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan both with Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan being the others before the mega auction next month.

Paddy Upton in D Gukesh's team ahead of World Championship final

Former strength and conditioning coach of the World Cup-winning Indian team and recently the Rajasthan Royals and the hockey team, Paddy Upton will be on D Gukesh's team for the upcoming World Championship final against China's Ding Liren in November.

Bopanna, Ebden to compete in ATP Finals in November