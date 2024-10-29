India TV Sports Wrap on October 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/GETTY Spain and Manchester City's Rodri claimed his maiden Ballon d'Or award while Matthew Wade announced his international retirement after a 13-year illustrious career for Australia

Spain and Manchester City's Rodri claimed his maiden Ballon d'Or award beating Vinicius Jr. Real Madridi boycotted the event after they got to know that Vinicius Jr wasn't winning and even weren't there to receive their Men's Club Award of the Year. On the other hand, Matthew Wade announced his international retirement after a 13-year illustrious career for Australia and swiftly moved into a coaching role. Wade will continue to play for Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania while being named the fielding and wicketkeeping coach for Australia for Pakistan T20Is. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

South Africa aim to seal Test series against Bangladesh

Bangladesh in Najmul Hossain Shanto's probably last game as captain would want to end on a high against South Africa in the second Test in Chattogram and level the series.

Matthew Wade announces retirement from international cricket

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade, 36, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, October 29. Wade represented Australia in 225 matches across formats after making his debut in 2011.

India aim to seal series against New Zealand women in Ahmedabad decider

New Zealand came back strongly to level the three-match ODI series in the second game in Ahmedabad on Sunday led by captain Sophie Devine's all-round effort. India will aim to pull up their batting and fielding in order to seal the series in the decider on Tuesday.

Kane Williamson to miss Mumbai Test

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the whole three-match Test series against India due to his groin strain. Having missed the first two Tests, Williamson was ruled out of the Mumbai clash with New Zealand taking a cautious approach keeping the England series in mind next month.

Rodri pips Vinicius Jr to clinch Ballon d'Or

Premier League and Euro 2024 winner with Manchester City and Spain, Rodri claimed his maiden Ballon d'Or title. Rodri pipped Vinicius Jr to the title. Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive time.

Vinicius Jr believes fighting racism led to Ballon d'Or defeat

Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr took to X (formerly Twitter) saying that he would do it 10 times if he had to, believing that fighting and speaking against racism cost him the Ballon d'Or defeat.

Jaker Ali ruled out from second Test due to concussion

Mahidul Islam Ankon earned a maiden national call-up and made his debut against Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram as a replacement for Jaker Ali, who suffered concussion during practice.

Mickey Arthur named Rangour Riders coach

56-year-old Mickey Arthur has been acquired by Rangpur Riders as the head coach ahead of the five-team Global Super League and then the Bangladesh Premier League.

Chetna Reddy Pagydyala scripts history in women's cricket

Chetna Reddy Pagydyala became the first-ever USA woman cricketer to score a century against Zimbabwe. Pagydyala's 136* was also the highest score for USA women in history in the ODIs and also the highest score in the world in women's ODIs.

Aaqib Javed, Saqlain Mushtaq among likely candidates to replace Gary Kirsten