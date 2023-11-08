India TV Sports Wrap on November 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

It was a record-breaking day at the World Cup as Glenn Maxwell became the first ever batter to score a double-century in a run-chase in ODIs. He smashed an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan to take Australia home after they were reeling at 91/7 at one stage in the 292-run chase. Australia have also confirmed their semifinal spot after winning against Afghanistan. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 8.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell creates multiple world records with his sensational double ton vs AFG

Glenn Maxwell smashed the first ever double-century in ODIs while chasing against Afghanistan as Australia recorded their highest chase in World Cup. Australia also qualified for semifinals with this win.

Glenn Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old world record in Mumbai

Maxwell came out to bat at number six against Afghanistan and scored 201* runs. He broke Kapil Dev's long standing record. The former India captain had scored 175* against Zimbabwe in World Cup 1983 while batting at number six.

Australia captain Pat Cummins lauds Glenn Maxwell, says greatest ODI innings ever

Australia skipper Pat Cummins had the best seat in the house to witness Glenn Maxwell's record knock as the duo stitched a partnership of unbeaten 202 runs to help Australia chase down 292 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was full of praises for Maxwell after the record-breaking knock.

Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings ends Mohun Bagan's unbeaten run in AFC

Indian champions Mohun Bagan lost to Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings in AFC Cup as their winning streak in the tournament was finally broken.

Odisha Chief Minister inaugurates Odisha Table Tennis Academy

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Odisha Table Tennis Academy in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The academy has a spacious arena with 16 TT tables, gym, weightlifting room and a chess area.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf regains full fitness ahead of must-win World Cup clash against England

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been declared fully fit after recovering from his rib injury he sustained against New Zealand. Pakistan will have to win against England by a big margin in order to make it to the semifinal of World Cup 2023.

England and Netherlands face today in Pune as Champions Trophy qualification takes centrestage

England and Netherlands will face each other in the 40th match of World Cup 2023. The clash will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune even as both teams will look to strengthen their Champions Trophy qualification chances.

Shakhtar Donetsk upset Barcelona 1-0 in UEFA Champions League

Danylo Sikan scored a goal in the 40th minute for Shakhtar Donetsk and became a hero as the club stunned the favourites Barcelona in the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

Maharashtra crosses 200-mark in medal tally in National Games 2023

The athletes in the country continue to shine in the ongoing National Games. Maharahstra are on top in the medal tally with 70 gold, 64 silver and 69 bronze medals. Services and Haryana are at the second and third position respectively.

Germany football legend Oliver Kahn arrives in India, meets AIFF chief

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey met German football legend Oliver Kahn who is on a private India visit and discussed the possibility of establishing a goalkeeping academy.

