India TV Sports Wrap on November 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Nathan McSweeney is likely to be Usman Khawaja's opening partner during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in PKL 11. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Nathan McSweeney frontrunner to partner Usman Khawaja during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

McSweeney is likely to open alongside Usman Khawaja during the Border-Gavakar Trophy.

Josh Inglis to lead Australia vs Pakistan

Inglis will lead Australia in the third ODI and the three-match T20I series.

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith to miss 3rd ODI vs Pakistan to focus on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cummins and Smith will miss the third ODI of the series against Pakistan.

David Warner to captain Sydney Thunder

Warner will lead Sydney Thunder in BBL 14.

England to face West Indies in ODI series decider

England will face West Indies in the third ODI.

Afghanistan to take on Bangladesh in first ODI in Sharjah

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series in Sharjah.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in PKL 11

Jaipur defeated Yoddhas 33-30 in the 35th match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba thrash Dabang Delhi in PKL 11

U Mumba beat Delhi 32-26 to win match 36 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with U Mumba in PKL 11

Pirates will take the mat against U Mumba in match 37 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to square off against Telugu Titans in PKL 11