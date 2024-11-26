India TV Sports Wrap on November 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 26

Team India registered a massive 295-run win in the first Test of the five-match series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to get picked in the IPL auction. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories on November 26.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India take a 1-0 lead after historic win in Perth against Australia

Team India registered a magnificent 295-run win in the first Test in Perth against Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. India became the first visiting team to win a Test match at the Optus Stadium after bowling out the hosts for 238 in the fourth innings.

West Indies on cusp of win in Antigua in first Test

Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales were on fire with the West Indies taking seven wickets in Bangladesh's second innings on Day 4 of the second Test in Antigua. West Indies were bowled out for 152 but with a 181-run lead in the first innings, the hosts were able to set a massive 334-run target for Bangladesh to chase.

Jacob Bethell to make his Test debut for England in Christchurch

Hours after being picked by RCB at the IPL 2025 auction, Jacob Bethell was picked in England's XI for the opening Test of the three-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch. Bethell is set to bat at No 3 with Ollie Pope to move down as the makeshift keeper for the first Test.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest recruit in IPL 2025

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player in IPL history to get picked at the auction. The 13-year-old was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore. On the other hand, Delhi's Priyansh Arya was the costliest pick among uncapped players for INR 3.8 crore with Punjab Kings getting him.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar among four Indian pacers to be the costliest on Day 2

It was a payday for the Indian pacers on Day 2 of the mega auction with RCB securing the senior fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar at IN 10.75 crore as the most expensive signing on Monday. Mumbai Indians paid INR 9.25 crore for Deepak Chahar while Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were picked by Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals respectively for INR 8 crore.

David Warner, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw among key unsold players

David Warner and Shardul Thakur didn't find takers despite coming back into the auction as part of the accelerated round while the likes of Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow and Prithvi Shaw weren't even considered for coming back later as a few high-profuile names went unsold at the player mega auction.

Pakistan aim to level series against Zimbabwe

Pakistan will aim to level the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo after losing the rain-marred opener by 80 runs. Pakistan bowled well, however, will need a much better performance from their batters to stay alive in the series

New Zealand-England Test series named Crowe-Thorpe Trophy

The new Crowe-Thorpe trophy was unveiled with the New Zealand-England Test series renamed as a tribute to the former cricketers and great of the two respective nations, Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe, who breathed his last in August earlier this year.

Michael Klinger named new Manchester Originals women's coach

Former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger, who is currently the head coach of the Gujarat Giants in the WPL, the assistant coach of the Sydney Thunder in the WBBL and general manager of Washington Freedom in MLC, has signed on as the head coach of the Manchester Originals women's team, replacing Stephen Perry.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir flies home for personal reasons, reports