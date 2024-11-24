India TV Sports Wrap on November 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND BCCI India TV Sports Wrap.

India are in pole position against Australia in the Perth Test with the help of a remarkable century by Yashasvi Jaiswal. On the other hand, the IPL mega auction will start in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third India player to score century in maiden Test appearance in Australia

Jaiswal has become only the third India player after Sunil Gavaskar and Motganhalli Jaisimha to score a century in his maiden Test appearance in Australia.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal register highest opening partnership in Tests for India vs Australia in Australia

Rahul and Jaiswal added 201 runs for the opening wicket for India in the Perth Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes leading Indian with most hundreds in ongoing WTC cycle

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored four Test hundreds in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle - the most by any Indian.

IPL Mega Auction to get underway in Jeddah

The IPL 2025 mega auction will start on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts highest score by an India player in Tests in Perth

Jaiswal has surpassed Sunil Gavaskar to register the highest individual score by an India player in a Test match in Perth.

Satwik-Chirag pair crashes out of China Masters

The Satwik-Chirag pair crashed out of the China Masters with a loss in the semis.

Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Giants beat Titans 31-28 in match 71 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers hammer Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Steelers hammered Panthers 43-30 in match 72 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan to face Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Paltan will take on Warriorz in match 73 of PKL 11.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with UP Yoddhas in PKL 11