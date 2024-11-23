India TV Sports Wrap on November 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

India have bowled Australia out for 104 in their first innings in the Perth Test. On the other hand, the Satwik-Chirag pair has entered the semis of the China Masters. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia bowled out for 104 in first innings of Perth Test

India bundled Australia out for 104 in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Jasprit Bumrah equals Zaheer Khan in terms of most five-wicket hauls for India in Tests

Bumrah claimed a five-for on day two of the Perth Test to equal Zaheer Khan's tally of five-wicket hauls for India.

Mitchell Starc top scores for Australia in first innings of Perth Test

Starc top-scored with 26 for Australia in the first innings of the Perth Test.

Satwik-Chirag pair advances to China Masters semis

Chirag and Satwik defeated Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-16, 21-19 to make it to the final four.

Lakshya Sen knocked out of China Masters 2024

Lakshya Sen lost to Anders Antonsen in the quarters to get knocked out of the China Masters.

Harshit Rana claims three-wicket haul in Test debut innings

Rana has claimed a three-for vs Australia on his debut Test innings in the Perth Test.

UP Yoddhas hammer Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Yoddhas hammered Thalaivas 40-24 in match 69 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi outclass Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11

Delhi beat Pink Panthers 35-21 in match 70 of PKL 11.

Gujarat Giants to face Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Giants will take on Titans in match 71 of PKL 11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to square off against Haryana Steelers