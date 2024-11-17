India TV Sports Wrap on November 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES, PKL AND INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Team India opt for a net session instead of match simulation at the WACA in Perth on Sunday. On the other hand, West Indies beat England in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

KL Rahul returns to practice amid injury concerns

KL Rahul has returned to practice after getting hurt on his right elbow.

Team India opt for net session at WACA in Perth

Team India have opted for a net session at the WACA in Perth on Sunday instead of match simulation.

West Indies beat England in 4th T20I

West Indies defeated England by five wickets in the fourth T20I.

Nicholas Pooran becomes the most capped player for West Indies in T20Is

Pooran has become the most capped player for Windies in T20I cricket with 102 appearances.

West Indies record highest successful chase in T20Is on home soil

West Indies chased down 219 in the fourth T20I against England to record the highest-successful chase on home soil in the shortest format.

Sri Lanka to face New Zealand in 2nd ODI in Pallekele

Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of the series in Pallekele on Sunday.

Tamil Thalaivas hammer Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11

Thalaivas got the better of Warriorz in match 57 of PKL 11.

Dabang Delhi outclass Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 11

Delhi outclassed Bulls 35-25 in match 58 of PKL 11.

Table-toppers Haryana Steelers to face Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Steelers will take the mat against Thalaivas in match 59 of PKL 11.

Puneri Paltan to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 11