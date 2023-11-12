India TV Sports Wrap on November 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India take on Netherlands in their final match of the group stage in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament so far, having registered eight wins on the trot. South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are the other teams who have confirmed their places in the semifinals along with India. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 12.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India will be up against Netherlands in the final group-stage match of World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru
India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that the Indian team would not be making any changes to its playing XI for the Dutch clash
England announce squad Caribbean tour, make major changes to team
England have made major changes to their squad announced for the Caribbean tour
Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on Pakistan's heart-breaking campaign at World Cup 2023
Misbah-ul-Haq claims PCB, team management ignored to relook into spin department in World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board and the team management did not look into his advice
Rohit Sharma eyes to lead India in record nine straight wins in World Cup 2023
India captain Rohit Sharma would be eyeing to lead the Indian team to a record 9th win in World Cup 2023
Kylian Mbappe nails hattrick in PSG's 3-0 win over Reims
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe scores a hattrick in his team's 3-0 win over Reims
AC Milan concedes lead to settle for 2-2 draw with Lecce
From leading 2-0 at one point, AC Milan settled for a 2-2 draw with Lecce
New Zealand Test batter Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering
New Zealand's left-handed batter Henry Nicholls has been cleared of the ball-tampering accusations
Leylah Fernandez guides Canada in Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czech Republic
Canada have stormed into the Billie Jean King Cup final after Leylah Fernandez helped the team beat Czech Republic