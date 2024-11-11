India TV Sports Wrap on November 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India TV Sports Wrap

India lost to South Africa in the second T20I by just five runs at St George's Park in Gqeberha on November 10. At the same time, New Zealand defended 108 runs in the second T20I against Sri Lanka to level the three-match series. Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) matches continue to take place in its Noida leg. All this and a lot more in our India TV Sports Wrap today.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

PCB approaches Pakistan government after India's refusal to travel for Champions Trophy

PCB has approached to the Pakistan government for next steps after India refused to travel to the country for Champions Trophy. The tournament is set to be played in Pakistan next year from February 19 to March 9.

Stubbs, Coetzee help South Africa level T20I series despite Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul

Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee batted superbly to help South Africa recover from 86/7 to chase down 125 runs in second T20I. With this win, they levelled the four-match series even as India spinner Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul went in vain.

Varun Chakaravarthy creates unwanted world record, registers best figures in losing cause

Varun Chakaravarthy returned with figures of 5/17 in second T20I against South Africa. Even then India lost the match by three wickets and with this, Chakaravarthy registered best bowling figures in losing cause among full-member nations in T20Is.

'What does he have to do?' - India head coach fires shots at Ponting over Kohli statement

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has fired shots at Ricky Ponting who voiced concerns over Kohli's form in Tests. He said that Ponting should care about Australian cricket and not India's.

Team India's second batch set to depart for Australia today

Team India's second batch sans Rohit Sharma will depart for Australia today. The first batch of players had already left for down under on Sunday (November 10).

Suryakumar Yadav's poor captaincy called out after India lose 2nd T20I vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy is under the scanner after India's loss in the second T20I vs South Africa. On the pitch where spinners dominated, Surya used Axar for just one over.

Gujarat face Patna, U Mumba lock horns against Haryana in the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League

Gujarat Giants will face Patna Pirates while U Mumba will face the challenge from Haryana Steelers in the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League.

New Zealand defend 108 against Sri Lanka to level T20I series

Lockie Ferguson shined for New Zealand with hattrick as New Zealand won the second T20I against Sri Lanka to level the series. The Kiwis defended 108 runs to win by five runs against the home team.

Jos Buttler returns to form as West Indies chase 159 to take 2-0 lead against West Indies in T20I series

Jos Buttler returned to form in style with 83 off 45 balls as England beat West Indies in second T20I to take 2-0 lead. England chased down the target of 159 runs in just 14.5 overs.

Barcelona go down to Real Sociedad in injured Yamal's absence in Spanish league