India TV Sports Wrap on March 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made it to the maiden final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) after beating Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of the 2024 edition in a thriller by just five runs on Friday, March 15 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. On the other hand, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen qualified for the semi-finals of the All England Open Championships after beating the former world champion Lee Zii Jia 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in a thrilling quarter-final encounter that went on for an hour and 11 minutes. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for maiden final

Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for their maiden final in the Women's Premier League beating the Mumbai Indians in a thriller by 5 runs. Ellyse Perry starred with a 66-run knock and a wicket with the ball as MI ended up on the losing side in a game where they were cruising for most parts.

PSL 2024: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators to advance to Eliminator 2

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs to qualify for the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League. Martin Guptill's half-century laid the foundation for the United side with the bat before the likes of Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah made it difficult for the Quetta batters to chase the 175-run total down.

Preparations for IPL 2024 kick off; Gambhir, Ponting get into serious business

The IPL 2024 trophy - that's on the minds of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir and Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting. Both Gambhir and Ponting gave their first speech to their respective groups to get the ball rolling ahead of the new season of the IPL.

Paul Stirling becomes first male cricketer to score 400 fours

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling achieved a massive milestone in T20Is as he became the first male cricketer to smash 400 fours in the shortest format during his 25-run knock against Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Mitchell Starc excited for the 2024 edition of the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was supposed to play for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL in 2018, is finally coming back to play in the cash-rich league after eight seasons. Starc was picked by KKR at INR 24.75 crore.

Lakshya Sen qualifies for All England Open Championships semi-finals

Lakshya Sen beat former world champions Lee Zii Jia 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in a thrilling quarter-final encounter that went on for an hour and 11 minutes.

Real Madrid file complaint against racist slurs to Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid has filed complaint with the state prosecutor's office in Spain against the alleged racist slurs thrown at Vinicius Jr by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans.

2nd half of IPL 2024 in UAE? Reports suggest BCCI exploring the opportunity

The BCCI is reportedly exploring opportunities to hold the second half of the 2024 edition of the IPL owing to uncertainty because of the general elections in the country. The picture may get a bit clearer with the election date set to be announced on Saturday, March 16.

TATA gifts Ellyse Perry a memento of the broken Punch glass window

TATA gifted RCB all-rounder Ellyse Perry a framed memento of the car window glass she broke during the final match of the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024 against the UP Warriorz on Monday, March 4.

Iga Swiatek qualifies for Indian Wells Open final