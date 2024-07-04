India TV Sports Wrap on July 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/DELHI AIRPORT Spain will take on Germany in the first quarter-final of Euro 2024 while the Indian team arrived in New Delhi amid much fanfare after the T20 World Cup triumph on Thursday, July 4

Spain will take on Germany in the first quarter-final of Euro 2024 while France locks horns against Portugal in the second on Thursday, July 4. Portugal prevailed in a thriller on penalties but will have to be at their best against a champion team like France to advance to the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Indian team arrived in New Delhi amid much fanfare after the T20 World Cup triumph on Thursday, July 4. The Indian contingent danced, cut the cake before heading to the PM residence. All that and more on our Sports Wrap today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Indian team reaches Delhi, to meet PM Modi before flying to Mumbai for parade

India's T20 World Cup-winning team has finally landed in India as they arrived in the capital, Delhi on Thursday, July 4 morning. The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the contingent flies to Mumbai for the parade at Marine Drive and function at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph miss the tour game in Beckenham

Two key players for the West Indies, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph, missed the tour game against the County Select XI ahead of the three-match Test series in England due to hurricane Beryl. The two players are expected to fly out to London before the first Test.

Glamorgan, Gloucestershire play historic tie in County Championship

Glamorgan fell short of scripting history in first-class cricket after losing their final wicket on the last ball of the County Championship match on 592 while needing just one run against Gloucestershire. James Bracey plucked out a stunner without his wicketkeeping gloves behind the stumps to deny Glamorgan a win.

Steve Smith named Washington Freedom captain ahead of Major League Cricket Season 2

Former Australian captain Steve Smith is set to lead the Washington Freedom side for the second season of Major League Cricket. Smith succeeds Moises Henriques, who led the side in the inaugural edition last year.

Spain to take on Germany, France up against Portugal in cracking quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship will see Spain taking on Germany and France up against Portugal in on Thursday, July 4 evening in Stuttgart and Hamburg respectively.

Vinesh Phogat finally gets her Schengen VISA for Europe

Set to compete in Grand Prix 2024 of Spain on July 6, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat finally got her Schengen visa for Europe on Wednesday, July 3 after facing a delay about which she informed everyone on social media.

Punjab beat Namibia in first one-day match in the five-match series

Skipper Naman Dhir and Sanvir Singh starred with the bat in a thriller for Punjab as the Indian domestic side without its key players beat Namibia in the first one-day match of the five-match series in Windhoek. The bowlers restricted Namibia to 173 all-out.

Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz, Jinner and Raducanu advance

Emma Raducanu beat Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the third round after confirming that she will pair up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles. Carlos Alcaraz continued his title defence entering the third round after beating Alexander Vukic while Jannic Sinner too advanced after beating Matteo Berrettini in a humdinger 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-4).

India to play Lebanon, and Vietnam in a tri-series in October

The Indian men's football team is set to tour Vietnam in October for a tri-series against Lebanon and Vietnam. This will be the first time that the men's team will be in action after missing out on FIFA World Cup qualification in the third round.

England beat New Zealand women 3-0 in the tri-series