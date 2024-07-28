India TV Sports Wrap on July 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND GETTY IMAGES Indi TV Sports Wrap.

Shooter Manu Bhaker is in contention for a medal in the women's 10m air pistol category. On the other hand, the Women in Blue will look to claim their eighth Asia Cup title as they meet Sri Lanka in the final of the event on Sunday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Manu Bhaker eyes gold in women's 10m air pistol category

Manu Bhaker will have the opportunity to claim gold in the women's 10m air pistol category on Sunday.

Sumit Nagal to kick off campaign in Paris

Sumit Nagal will face Corentin Moutet in the first round of the men's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics.

PV Sindhu to face Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in opening round

Sindhu will be up against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in the opening clash at the Paris Olympics.

Indian women's archery team to battle in quarters

The Indian women's archery team will be in action in the quarterfinals of the recurve event at the Paris Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen to face Maxi Carina Kloetzer in opening round

Nikhat will be up against the German pugilist in her round of 32 fixture.

India to meet Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup final

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla on Sunday.

Team India look to clinch series against Sri Lanka

After a win in the first T20I, Team India will be up against Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Sunday.

Sharath Kamal to lock horns with Slovenia's Deni Kozul in men's singles round of 64

Kamal will look to overcome Deni Kozul in the men's singles round of 64 at the Paris Olympics.

Suryakumar Yadav equals Virat Kohli's world record in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav has equalled Virat Kohli's world record of winning the most Player of the Matches (POTM) awards (16) in T20Is.

Deandra Dottin reverses international retirement