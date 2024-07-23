India TV Sports Wrap on July 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV The 2024 edition of the Hundred is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 23 at the Oval with the Oval Invincibles taking on the Birmingham Phoenix while India's Abhinav Bindra received the prestigious Olympic Order from IOC

The 2024 edition of the Hundred is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 23 at the Oval with the Oval Invincibles taking on the Birmingham Phoenix in the opener. The fourth edition of the Hundred will also act like a shopping window for potential investors with the franchises set to undergo privatisation from the 2025 edition onwards. On the other hand, India's Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order from the IOC and will receive the same at the annual Olympic session on August 10. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

The Hundred 2024 kicks off on Tuesday at the Oval

The fourth edition of the Hundred for both men's and women's competitions will kick off at the Oval in London on Tuesday, July 23 with the Oval Invincibles taking on the Birmingham Phoenix. The men's Invincibles team is the defending champion.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) promises a new-look the Hundred from 2025 onwards

The Hundred might have a revamped structure and look to it from its fifth edition with impending private investment in the franchises from 2025 onwards. While ECB is set to keep the control and the 51 per cent majority stake, IPL owners, Wrexham, the Glazers among others have expressed their interest in buying the stakes in the eight franchises.

Rahul Dravid likely to become Rajasthan Royals head coach: Report

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is set to link up with the Rajasthan Royals once again, this time as a head coach. Dravid, who has captained the Royals side in the past, was the mentor of the franchise in 2014 and 2015 before he took up the role with the Indian U-19 team, the then Delhi Daredevils and recently the Indian team. Dravid ended his stint with Team India with the T20 World Cup win.

India to take on Nepal in their final group stage match in Women's Asia Cup

India will hope to seal the semis spot in the Women's Asia Cup as they take on Nepal in their final group stage game. Pakistan is currently in the second spot and they will take on UAE Women in their final encounter in the first round.

Sri Lanka announce their squad for India T20 series, Asalanka named captain

Charith Asalanka has been named the new T20 captain for Sri Lanka as the 2014 champions announced their squad for the three-match T20 series against India. 21-year-old all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has received a maiden call-up.

Mexico name veteran Javier Aguirre as coach

Mexico have named the veteran coach Javier Aguirre as the manager of the men's national football team once again with an eye towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Aguirre has taken over from Jaime Lozano, who was removed last week.

Lionel Messi to miss MLS all-star game due to injury

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will miss the MLS All-Star game, Major League Soccer announced, due to an injury he sustained during the Copa America final. Messi's Argentina won the Copa America beating Colombia in the final.

Abhinav Bindra to be awarded Olympic Order by IOC

India's first individual Olympic Gold winner at Beijing 2008, Abhinav Bindra will receive the prestigious Olympic Order by IOC on August 10 at the annual Olympic conference in Paris.

Yogeshwar Dutt expects a couple of Olympic medals in wrestling

Indian Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt felt that the events of last 18 months have hampered the growth of Indian wrestling but still expected a couple of medals from the six-member contingent. Dutt pinned his hopes on Antim Panghal and Reetika Hooda.

