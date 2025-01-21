India TV Sports Wrap on January 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : LUCKNOWIPL/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - January 21

Rishabh Pant was named the new captain of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL as he replaced KL Rahul. Pant was acquired for INR 27 crore by the Super Giants. On the other hand, while Virat Kohli has given his assent to play in the next round of Ranji Trophy match for Delhi, starting January 30 against Railways. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Rishabh Pant appointed new captain of Lucknow Super Giants

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was appointed the new captain of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL, replacing KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli set to be available for Delhi for Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli may not be fit in time for Delhi's next round game in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra but is set to be available for the clash against Railways starting January 30. As per an ANI report, Kohli has given his affirmative response on the same to the DDCA.

Harry Brook names new vice-captain of the white-ball team for England

Harry Brook was named the official vice-captain of the England white-ball team ahead of the India series and the Champions Trophy. Brook replaced the now-retired Moeen Ali in the role.

Sophie Ecclestone snubs giving interview to Alex Hartley over 'fitness' remarks

An unsaid snub has been issued by the England women's cricket team against the former cricketer and now pundit Alex Hartley over her remarks over 'fitness' on the players during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Sophie Ecclestone refused to give an interview to Hartley for BBC on Monday after the first T20I against Australia in Sydney.

Australia seal Women's Ashes with four matches to go

Australia sealed the Women's Ashes series with four matches left as England can now only level them on points even if they win the remaining two T20Is and the one-off Test. After winning the ODI series 3-0, Australia women won the first T20I by 57 runs in Sydney.

MLC set to expand to eight teams in 2025

Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Toronto have been shortlisted to be signed among the two new teams for the Major League Cricket (MLC) from 2027 onwards. New York, Washington DC, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Texas have the six teams currently.

Sri Lanka hammer West Indies, India up against Malaysia in U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka made it two in two in the ongoing U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia with a handsome 81-run win over the West Indies while India will take on the hosts in their second game of the competition.

James Vince questions ECB over NOC row for PSL participation

James Vince questioned the ECB on their stance on IPL vs PSL as he has decided to skip the red-ball summer for his County side Hampshire. Vince was retained by Karachi Kings for PSL 2025, however, ECB had denied NOC to their players participating in leagues apart from IPL, which clash with their domestic and international summer.

Coco Gauff stunned in Australian Open quarters, Sabalenka in action, Alcaraz to square off against Djokovic

Coco Gauff was knocked out of the Australian Open in quarter-finals by Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4 while Aryna Sabalenka will be in action later on in the day against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In the men's competition, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarters.

Soorma Hockey Club secure wins in men and women's HIL in Monday fixtures