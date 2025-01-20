India TV Sports Wrap on January 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : NEERAJ CHOPRA/KHO KHO WORLD CUP Top 10 Sports Stories - January 20

India's double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on social media shared pictures and the news that he has gotten married to Himani Mor, a tennis player and coach. The duo reportedly got married in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, January 16. On the other hand, India's men's and women's teams won the Kho Kho World Cup titles beating Nepal in their respective finals. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India win Kho Kho World Cup in men's and women's competitions

The Indian men's team beat Nepal 54-36 to win the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi as their unbeaten run culminated with a title. The men's team's win followed the women's win 78-40, also against Nepal to win their own title.

Neeraj Chopra ties knot with Himani

Neeraj Chopra was able to keep it rather secretive as he got married to tennis player and coach Himani Mor on Sunday, January 19. The private wedding reportedly took place in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, January 16.

Tim David, Mitchell Marsh might be headed for a club change in BBL

As per Fox Cricket's report, Tim David has verbally agreed to be with the Melbourne Stars from Big Bash League 2025-26 onwards while the Victorian team is also in pursuit of the T20 captain, Mitchell Marsh during the trade window that opens January 29, after the ongoing season.

Pakistan take a 1-0 lead in two-match Test series against West Indies

Pakistan proved to be too good for the West Indies as Sajid Khan took a fifer in the second innings and the hosts were able to skittle them out for 123 in a chase of 251. Earlier, Jomel Warrican also registered his career-best figures in Tests but it wasn't enough for West Indies to challenge Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami returns to training after 14 months for India

A fit and firing Mohammed Shami was the star attraction of India's first nets session ahead of the five-match T20I series against England in Kolkata. Shami will be returning to the India fold for the first time since World Cup 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants set to unveil Rishabh Pant as new captain in Kolkata

Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka has kept an event in Kolkata on Monday, January 20 to unveil Rishabh Pant as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Pant was acquired at a record bid of INR 27 crore by the Super Giants.

Wankhede Stadium celebrates a glittering 50th anniversary

Who's who of Mumbai Cricket including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer among others were present at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, January 20 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the venue.

West Indies women took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh

Skipper Hayley Matthews proved to be too good as she smashed her eighth ODI century, the most by any West Indies women's player, as the hosts chased down 199 runs without much discomfort in the first game of the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Kalinga Lancers win a thriller in shootout; Odisha women bully Bengal in HIL

Kalinga Lancers kept their hopes alive of sneaking into the top four with a thrilling winning on penalties 3-2 against the Delhi SG Pipers after the two teams were squared 5-5 in the original game. In the women's Hockey India League, Odisha Women hammered Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 4-1 to reclaim the top spot in the standings.

Channel 9 reporter apologises after Djokovic on-court media boycott